67.9pc passes Arts, Social Sciences unit entry test

Under 2020-21 academic session, some 67.9 percent candidates have passed the admission tests of Arts and Social Sciences units of seven government colleges affiliated to Dhaka University (DU).

A total of 21,132 admission seekers attended the test against 11,905 seats. Among them, 14,382 candidates passed the examination. The results of the unit were published on Wednesday at around 12:30pm. DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman announced the publication of the results at a programme held at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the university campus. Besides, the VC also announced the results of the admission test of DU Home Economics unit.

Students seeking admission into those seven colleges are asked to fill in a form available on the website of the university by December 5 to December 20.

If anyone wants to reexamine the result, they can apply to the office of the Dean of the Arts Faculty of the university between November 21 and November 29 at a cost of certain fee. Md Nazmul Islam, a former student of Darunnazat Siddikia Kamil Madrasah, secured the first position attaining a total of 107 marks. Md Abu Kawsar, an ex-student of Thakurgaon Govt. College, stood second scoring a total of 106 marks while Rakib Hossain, a former student of Govt. Bangla College the secured third position gaining a total of 105.94 marks.









