Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Seven DU-Affiliated Colleges

67.9pc passes Arts, Social Sciences unit entry test

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Tausiful Islam

Under 2020-21 academic session, some 67.9 percent candidates have passed the admission tests of Arts and Social Sciences units of seven government colleges affiliated to Dhaka University (DU).
 A total of 21,132 admission seekers attended the test against 11,905 seats. Among them, 14,382 candidates passed the examination. The results of the unit were published on Wednesday at around 12:30pm. DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman announced the publication of the results at a programme held at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the university campus. Besides, the VC also announced the results of the admission test of DU Home Economics unit.
Students seeking admission into those seven colleges are asked to fill in a form available on the website of the university by December 5 to December 20.
If anyone wants to reexamine the result, they can apply to the office of the Dean of the Arts Faculty of the university between November 21 and November 29 at a cost of certain fee. Md Nazmul Islam, a former student of Darunnazat Siddikia Kamil Madrasah, secured the first position attaining a total of 107 marks. Md Abu Kawsar, an ex-student of Thakurgaon Govt. College, stood second scoring a total of 106 marks while Rakib Hossain, a former student of Govt. Bangla College the secured third position gaining a total of 105.94 marks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consensus over climate finance a significant achievement: Hasina
67.9pc passes Arts, Social Sciences unit entry test
BCL activists ‘attack’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail
One fisherman killed, 63 injured in Indian robbers’ raid in Bay
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Focus on blue economy: PM to IORA states
Daughter killed over  father’s extramarital affair
Writer Hasan Azizul buried on RU campus


Latest News
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
UN envoy: Islamic State now appears present in all Afghan provinces
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft