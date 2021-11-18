Video
BCL activists ‘attack’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondent 

BCL leaders and activists swoop on Gana Adhikar Parishad Convener Dr Reza Kibria and Member Secretary former Dhaka University VP Nurul Haq Nur and other leaders as they went to Santosh to pay tribute to the shrine of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani on Wednesday. photo : Observer

BCL leaders and activists swoop on Gana Adhikar Parishad Convener Dr Reza Kibria and Member Secretary former Dhaka University VP Nurul Haq Nur and other leaders as they went to Santosh to pay tribute to the shrine of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani on Wednesday. photo : Observer

TANGAIL, Nov, 17: Members of the new Bangladesh Gana Odhikar Parishad party, including convener Reza Kibria and member secretary Nurul Haque Nur, have allegedly been attacked while attempting to pay their respects at the tomb of Maulana Bhashani in Tangail's Santosh.
Shakiluzzaman, the newly formed party's senior joint convener, alleged the Bangladesh Chhatra League carried out the attack on Wednesday afternoon.
"Around 11:45am we were close to Bhashani's tomb when we were attacked by over 50 Chhatra League activists chanting party slogans. Reza Kibria, Nur, and several other activists were injured." The injured were given first aid nearby, he said.
"They attacked us with makeshift weapons and brickbats. They attacked us again after police used their vehicles to remove our leaders some 40 minutes into the incident."
Mir Mosharraf Hossain, OC of Tangail Police Station said "Leaders of the Gana Odhikar Parishad were on their way to Maulana Bhashani's tomb when they were set upon by members of the Maulana Bhashani University Chhatra League." The two groups then clashed."  OC added.
"At one point, police removed Kibria, Nur and some party activists to safety place," he said.
But Nibir Pal, organisational secretary of the university's Chhatra League, denies that the student wing of the ruling party was responsible for the violence. He says the Chhatra League was merely protesting the 'anti-government' slogans chanted by the Gana Odhikar Parishad activists. "When we protested, they attacked. This led to a clash."
There has been unrest in the area around Bhashani's tomb since the violence. Chhatra League activists have occupied the area.
But the situation is currently under police control, said Mir Mosharraf Hossain.
On October 26, the Bangladesh Gana Odhikar Parishad formed with former Gono Forum leader Reza Kibria as convener and former Dhaka University Central Students' Union President Nurul Haque Nur as member secretary. The members of the party's 83-strong committee are former and current leaders of Nur's organisations for students, youths and workers.


