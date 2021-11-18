One fisherman killed, 63 injured in Indian robbers’ raid in Bay

PATHARGHATA Barguna, Nov 17: A fisherman was shot dead and 63 others were injured by Indian robbers in the Bay of Bengal near Patharghata Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Muchha Mia, son of Harun Hawladar, a resident of Charlatimara Village in the upazila. His body was brought to the upazila at 7:00am on Wednesday.

Babul Mia, the boatman and owner of trawler FB Babul, said three trawlers including that of Babul, were going to the Bay for netting on Tuesday night. Suddenly, a gang of 20 to 25 armed Indian robbers attacked their trawlers and beat up them indiscriminately.

The robbers also opened fire that left Muchha dead on the spot and 63 others seriously injured.

The deceased's father Harun Mia alleged that he did not get any legal support from either Patharghata or Mongla police stations.

The officers-in-charge (OCs) of the both the PS refused to take the case. Patharghata PS OC Abul Basher said, "The problem arises as the sea areas are not determined."








