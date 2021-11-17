Two C-19 deaths, 203 new cases in 24 hours

The country witnessed two more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 27,928. As many as 203 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,572,735.

Besides, 223 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to

97.71 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,536,967, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.03 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country

14.79 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 834 labs across the country tested 20,764 samples.

The two deceased were women and they were between 51 to 60 years of age.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,877 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,051 were women.

Around 51.85 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 33.4 million have taken both doses.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.1 million lives and infected nearly 254 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 230 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









