PM to meet press over UK-France visit today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference at 4:00 pm on Wednesday on the outcome of her two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hasina went on the foreign visit on October 31 and returned home on November 14.

In the UK the prime minister attended the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) at Glasgow in Scotland and Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021 in London. During her visit to France she handed over the first Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

International Prize for the Creative Economy as well as joined the 75th founding anniversary event of Unesco and the Paris Peace Forum in Paris.

Sheikh Hasina also had meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other heads of state or government.











