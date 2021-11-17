Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to meet press over UK-France visit today

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference at 4:00 pm on Wednesday on the outcome of her two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Tuesday.
Sheikh Hasina went on the foreign visit on October 31 and returned home on November 14.
In the UK the prime minister attended the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) at Glasgow in Scotland and Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021 in London. During her visit to France she handed over the first Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman  
International Prize for the Creative Economy as well as joined the 75th founding anniversary event of Unesco and the Paris Peace Forum in Paris.
Sheikh Hasina also had meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other heads of state or government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden, Xi at loggerheads on Taiwan in lengthy virtual summit
Two C-19 deaths, 203 new cases in 24 hours
PM to meet press over UK-France visit today
BD to host IORA Council of Ministers meet today
Mass vaccination of slum dwellers begins
HSC students to appear at exams leaving syllabus incomplete
45th death anniv of Maulana Bhasani today
Violence in UP polls claims 92 lives across country so far


Latest News
DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily
45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani Wednesday
India wants more trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami
UK announces £18m new funding to end child marriage in Bangladesh, 11 other countries
Bangladesh receives 1.5 mn doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift
Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC
30 sacks of govt rice seized in Faridpur
Take great caution in use of Facebook, Internet: IGP urges women
Workers enforce strike over bus fare hike at Mirpur
5 burnt in Jhalakathi oil tanker blast die in Dhaka
Most Read News
DPDC organises a medical webinar marking the World Diabetes Day
2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda
Vision and valour of Sheikh Hasina embed pride for Bangladesh
Hasan Azizul Haque no more
4IR at higher education in Digital Bangladesh
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
COP 26 and climate change politics: Unequivocal failure
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
India extends ban on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO by five years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft