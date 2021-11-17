BD to host IORA Council of Ministers meet today

Bangladesh is set to host the 21st Council of Ministers meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) today (Wednesday) with a call to establish a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on international law and shared prosperity for all.

"More than 15 IORA Member States of IORA with 11 ministerial level delegations are expected to join in person while another eight to ten ministers or junior ministers will join the meeting virtually. Around 80 delegates are coming to Dhaka to participate in the meetings and they all are expected to meet our Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina)," Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said.

A Strategic Dialogue on the Impact of Covid-19 and perspectives of economic recovery in the Indian Ocean Region will be discussed on the first day of the meeting where a number of Foreign Ministers representing IORA countries will take part.

Foreign Minister said Bangladesh will propose 'IORA-Dhaka Development Initiative (IORA-DDI)' for inclusive regional development.

"We will seek assistance from our Dialogue Partners for making IORA-DDI as

an important tool for ensuring inclusive development in the region," he said.

Minister for South Asia, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, US Deputy Assistant Secretary Kelly Keiderling, (the South and Central Asian Affairs Bureau Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka), Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka, Union of Comoros, Indonesia, South Africa and a Minister of Tanzania will take part in the discussion, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Indian Ocean Rim Association is an inter-governmental organisation which was established on March 7, 1997. The vision for IORA originated during a visit by late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa to India in 1995.

The member states of the IORA are Australia, Bangladesh, Union of Comoros, French Republic, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The United States is an observer at the IORA talks.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said, "The Indian Ocean is a huge matter ... we have a policy that the Indian Ocean will be open, free, and inclusive and we do not want to see a single dominance here."

Bangladesh, as the incoming Chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), will host the 21st IORA Council of Ministers' (COM) meeting on November 17. The Chairship of Bangladesh is to run from 2021-2023 with the new Vice-Chair, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates is now taking the position of the Past-Chair.

Meanwhile, the 23rd Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) and its related meetings will be held on November 15-16 in a hybrid format (in-person and virtual), officials said.

IORA has six priority and two Focus Areas namely Maritime Safety and Security, Fisheries Management, Trade and Investment Facilitation, Disaster Risk Management, Tourism & Cultural Exchanges, Academic, Science and Technological Cooperation, Blue Economy and Women's Economic Empowerment.

Momen said Bangladesh is assuming the Chairmanship with the theme 'Harnessing the opportunities of the Indian Ocean sustainably for inclusive Development'.







