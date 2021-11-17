Video
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Home Front Page

Mass vaccination of slum dwellers begins

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Staff Correspondent

The government has taken initiative to launch a mass vaccination for the slum dwellers of the capital to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.
As part of this, vaccination has already started at Karail slum of Mohakhali.
The vaccination programme started at 9am on Tuesday with people waiting in a long queue from 8:30 am. Women were present more than men.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) CEO Selim Reza said North City had been allocated Tk 5 lakh in special arrangements for Karail slum.
Some 15,000 doses vaccines were administered in 25 booths on Tuesday. Twenty thousand doses
will be administrated from Wednesday.
The rest will be administered on Saturday. Everyone over the age of 18 living in a slum will be vaccinated.
Vaccination is being carried out in three big slums of Dhaka including Karail slum. These are Karail, Vasantek and Mohammadpur slums. Other slums in the capital will also be vaccinated in phases.
On Monday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "We will first start the vaccination programme from the Karail slum in Mohakhali. About 3 lakh people live there. The programme will be started with them. Gradually this activity will start in other slums."


