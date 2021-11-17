HSC students to appear at exams leaving syllabus incomplete

Country's schools and colleges have resumed since September 12 after a prolonged 543-day closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

HSC examination is scheduled to start on December 2. But the candidates to appear test examination ahead of HSC are not well prepared. The syllabus under which the test will be taken is not complete yet. It is not possible to get good results with this preparation.

This is how Jannatul Ferdous from Pingri village in the remote area of Rajapur Upazila of Jhalokathi expressed her reaction to this correspondent. Jannat, a student of Govt Rajapur Degree College in the upazila, will sit for the HSC examination in the Science Group this year.

She said classes were closed for a total of 22 days, including Friday, after the re-opening of her college. The last class was held on November 13, just about 18 days before the examination. She was supposed to be in class for 40 days but it didn't happen. A total of 64 classes have been held at 2 classes a day for 32 days. But due to the test examination to be held in the college, those 2 classes will not be held for 8 days.

Jannat's frustration is growing as the test is approaching. "In fact, our education is now under threat. There are so many educated people in the country, but no one is looking at us. We hadn't studied before Corona. We don't have much time in hand now and the preparations are not very well," she said.

Like Jannat many other HSC candidates have expressed similar reactions. Students of Govt Tolaram

College in Narayanganj complained that the exams were being imposed on them.

"We requested our college to be opened to take classes on short syllabus for 5 to 6 months and then take the exams. But now we are unprepared for the tests that is being imposed on us," said Shudipta Chandra.

Nazmul Hossain, a student of Sunamganj Govt College said, "Due to the closure of schools and colleges for a long time, we have not been properly prepared. On top of that we have wasted two months talking about assessment through assignments."

Govt Azizul Haque College student Md Raihan said, "None of us have studied much believing that the HSC examination will not be held at all." In such a situation, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni asked for postponement of the examination until completion of the syllabus. According to her, we were preparing to sit for the exams after finishing the whole syllabus. So the pace of study was normal.





