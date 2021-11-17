Video
Bill on SSF protection to Bangabandhu family passed

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

A Bill was passed in the ongoing 15th session of the 11th parliament on Tuesday to provide physical security to the members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu's family and other important persons irrespective of their locations by Special Security Force (SSF).
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, who is also in charge of the Prime Minister's Office in parliament, proposed to pass the Special Security Force Bill 2021 in parliament. Later, it was passed by voice votes.
Earlier, the Bill was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its
report within 30 days.
The Liberation War Affairs Minister tabled the Bill in parliament on September 3 last.
The proposed law was brought up as the existing law 'the Special Security Force Ordinance 1986' was void following a verdict of the higher court.
Meanwhile, the House also passed the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021.
Law Minister Anisul Huq moved the Bill in parliament, which was unanimously passed by voice votes.
The Bill will replace the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Ordinance, 1979, which was promulgated during the military regime.
According to the Bill, the Leader of the Opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a Minister.
The Deputy Leader of the Opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a State Minister.


