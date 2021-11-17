Another dengue patient dies, 123 hospitalized

One more dengue patient died and 123 more people were hospitalized with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 94 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 29 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 25,897 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 16. Among them, 25,206 patients have returned home after recovery. The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 594. Of them, 478 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 116 are receiving it outside the capital.