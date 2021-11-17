Four staff of Health Ministry suspended

Four staff of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division (MEFWD) under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry have been suspended over missing of 17 important files of the division.

The suspended staff are computer operators Ayesha Siddika and Joseph Sardar of purchase wing-2, and office help Badal Chandra Goswami of admin-2 (receive and distribution) and Mintu Mia of admin wing-3.

While talking to media, MEFWD Secretary Md Nur Ali on Tuesday confirmed the decision taken on the day following the ongoing investigation over the incident.

All of the suspended employees are already arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after the incident.

The Secretary said departmental actions are also being taken against the four employees allegedly involved in the incident of missing of 17 important files relevant with various procurements.

At least 17 files containing sensitive information mysteriously went missing from the Ministry after October 27 and the authority had lodged a general diary (GD) with Shahbagh Police Station over the incident on October 28. Deputy Secretary of the Division Nadira Haider filed the GD.

The files were kept at the purchase wing-2 of the Division at Secretariat under the supervision of Ayesha and Joseph.

The missing files include multiple documents related to purchases for Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, Rajshahi Medical College and other medical colleges, vehicle allocation and purchase-related documents for training schools, data on cervical and breast cancer screening programme, documents on health directorate purchases, and project files under the Bureau of Health Education.

At the same time, the Ministry also formed a four-member probe committee to investigate the matter. MEFWD Additional Secretary (administration wing) Md Shah Alam headed the committee consisting of Joint Secretary (medical education) Md Ahsan Kabir, Deputy Secretary (Medical Education-1) Md Abdul Kader and Deputy Secretary Mallika Khatun.









