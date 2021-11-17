Video
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Business

BANKING EVENTS

SJIBL held 329th board meeting

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

The 329th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) held recently in the Corporate Head Office of the Bank by maintaining proper hygiene and social distance, says a press release.
On the other hand, a few number of Director of the Bank participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).
The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid. The Board approved a number of investment proposals and reviewed various issue related to policy of the Bank.
Among others the Vice-Chairmen of the Board  Md. Harun Miah &  Md. Abdul Barek; Directors Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, MP;  Abdul Halim,  Mohiuddin Ahmed,  Akkas Uddin Mollah,  KhandakerSakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman,  A. K. Azad,  Mohammed Golam Quddus,  
Md. Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Mrs. TaheraFaruque, Mrs. JabunNahar&  Fakir Mashrikuzzaman; Independent Directors  EkramulHaque,  K. A. M Majedur Rahman &  Nasir Uddin Ahmed; the Managing Director & CEO  M. Shahidul Islam and the Company Secretary of the Bank  Md. Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.


