Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Exim Bank opens its 135th branch at Jhenaidah

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Business Desk

Exim Bank opens its 135th branch at Jhenaidah

Exim Bank opens its 135th branch at Jhenaidah

Exim Bank Ltd inaugurates its 135th branch at Jhenaidah marking its continuous progress.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah inaugurates this branch as chief guest in a programme held at Jhenaidah Branch recently, says a press release.
Rajshahi Regional Manager of the Bank, Lal Mohammad presided over the ceremony while Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division, Sanjib Chatterjee and Local dignitaries were also present in the ceremony.
The chief guest Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed in detail the various services and CSR activities of the bank and urged the local people to do banking with the Jhenaidah branch of Exim Bank.
Local dignitaries also spoke at the inaugural function and they thanked the bank authorities for opening branch in Jhenaidah and hoped the people of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank.


