

Sonali Bank inks deal with Trust Axiata Digital Ltd to provide digital services

Sonali Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with mobile financial service operator Trust Axiata Digital Limited to ensure providing different services online. Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Md Abu Sayed and Trust Axiata Digital Limited acting Chief Executive Officer Dewan Nazmul Hasan signed the agreement for their respective organisation held at a city hotel on Monday, says a press release.Customers of Sonali Bank Ltd can pay for their different utility services bills through Trust Axiata Pay (TAP).Besides, the customers can also send their money to TAP too. Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Trust Axiata Limited Director Major General Shakil Ahmed, Member of Sonali Bank Limited Board of Directors, Deputy Managing Directors and others high ups of the two organisations were present on the occasion.