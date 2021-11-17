

MBL holds training programme on prevention of money laundering

Mercantile Bank arranged this training programme as lead bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), Mercantile Bank Limited chaired the programme while Mohammad Mahbub Alam, Deputy General Manager, BFIU was the chief guest. Besides, Md. Anwarul Haque, Joint Director, Mohammad Main Uddin, Joint Director and Md. Faisal Kabir, Assistant Director of BFIU along with Md. Moshaddeque Hossain, Head of AML and CFT Division and Deputy CAMLCO of MBL, Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI also attended the training programme.







