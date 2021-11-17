RMG’s sustainable growth needs exploring new markets

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has laid emphasis on exploring new export markets for the apparel industry to ensure sustainable growth.

"To increase our export share to non-traditional markets and explore untapped opportunities for high-end items in our major markets, we need to continuously promote the industry by highlighting our strengths and capabilities," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Monday.

He was inaugurating the first virtual edition of the "Sourcing Bangladesh 2021" organised by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was chief guest on the occasion. Considering the importance of promoting trade amid Covid-19, Faruque lauded the EPB for holding the seven-day long sourcing fair on a virtual platform saying it is commendable.

"We applaud the initiative of the Ministry of Commerce because it will not only play an important role in increasing the country's export but also will help to achieve a sustainable growth of the industry in the upcoming days," he said. -UNB







