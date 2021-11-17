Bangladesh Finance forms Shariah Supervisory Committee



A Shariah Supervisory Committee of Bangladesh Finance Islamic wing has been announced at the 248th meeting of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Finance Limited held at Dilkusha in the capital recently, says a press release.

The Prominent Islamic Scholar and Shariah Advisor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar has been elected as the Chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of Bangladesh Finance's Islamic Wing. He is also a member of the Shariah Advisory Committee of Bangladesh Bank and the Chairman of the Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks in Bangladesh.

The committee also includes renowned Islamic banking and finance researcher and former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank. Abdul Awal Sarkar, the country's top level Islamic economist Dr. Zubayer Muhammad Ehsanul Haque, Shariah expert Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Limited Md. Kyser Hamid, Head of Islamic Financing (current charge) Muhammad Zahir Uddin, Head of Products and Member Secretary of Islamic Wing Md. Abu Yousuf.

The newly formed committee will be in charge for the next 3 years.

Innovative Islamic financing products and services will soon be launched in Bangladesh through Bangladesh Finance Ltd.'s6 branches across the countryunder the supervision of the committee.

Bangladesh Finance Limited is a financial organization that has been working since 1999. It is listed on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges.





