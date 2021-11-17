Video
Experts for job-centric economic growth

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

Experts at a workshop underscored the need for promoting job-centric economic growth to make the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) a success.
They made the observation while speaking at a workshop on 'Needs to be done to meet the challenges of 4IR' at the conference room of Press Information Department (PID) in the city on Monday. PID organised the workshop to give a clear concept about the challenges of the 4IR to its officials.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain attended the workshop as chief guest while Principal Information Officer Md Shahinoor Miah moderated it.
Senior Assistant Secretary of the Industries Ministry Md Solimullah and Online In-charge of the Daily Financial Express Khawaza Main Uddin delivered the keynote speech.
Additional Principal Information Officer (Protocol and Monitoring) Faizul Haque also spoke on the occasion.
Mokbul Hossain said although delayed, Bangladesh has already adopted different initiatives to face the challenges of the 4IR.
"The new generation will have to prepare themselves to lead the 4IR era. For that, they have to have in-depth knowledge in ICT... The people of our country are not less in terms of merit," he added.
Laying emphasis on promoting job-centric economic growth, Md Solimullah said despite increasing the GDP contribution of the manufacturing sector from 27.38 percent in 2010-11 to 34.99 percent in 2020-21, employment in the manufacturing sector fell almost one million which is a clear evidence of automation.
He urged the authorities concerned to develop skill development system that is responsive to 4IR, technological changes, climate change and change of skills demands for the migrant workers.
He said the 4IR has the potential to improve productivity and competitiveness, increase energy and resource efficiency and effectiveness.
It can further enable the transition to a circular economy in which end of life products are reused, remanufactured and recycled, the Information and Broadcasting Secretary added.
He, however, said the 4IR will provides the media industry with new tools, such as Internet of Things, Augmented reality, Virtual reality, Blockchain, Artificial intelligence, 3D printing, Drones and Robots, which will have a significant impact on the sector.    -BSS


