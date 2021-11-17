Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pathao introduces Pay Later feature in BD

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Correspondent

Pathao, the country's largest digital services platform, Monday rolled out a 'Pay Later' feature for its users, providing a first-of-its-kind payment option for consumers in Bangladesh. The flexible payment solution comes as part of the company's continuous efforts to offer convenience and choices to its users, who form the largest and most engaged base of young and aspiring digital consumers in Bangladesh.
Many of them are at times on a limited budget because they are waiting for their salary to arrive. 'Pay Later' solves this problem by allowing users to spend responsibly and with confidence, says a press release.
For now, Pathao Food users can choose 'Pay Later' as their payment method to complete their order with a single tap.  The initial spending limit is BDT 2,000, which will be replenished upon repayment.
Pathao will not charge the user for the 'Pay Later' feature. The full amount is due within 30 days of the end of a 15-day spending period after which there will be a late charge of up to BDT 200. Pathao would send regular reminders as repayments become due. Repayment must be made using any digital payment method, and users can pay in parts within the 30-day window.
The feature is currently available to Pathao Food's most loyal users, determined with the platform's advanced data and analytics engine. It will be expanded to those who qualify and to other services in stages from the first quarter of 2022.
"The time is now for consumers in Bangladesh to get the ease-of-use one expects in developed countries.  The launch of the 'Pay Later' feature is the first of many steps in that direction," said Fahim Ahmed, CEO and MD of Pathao.
 "With this, we believe we can catalyse an important growth stage of the Bangladesh economy," Ahmed added.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL held 329th board meeting
Exim Bank opens its 135th branch at Jhenaidah
Sonali Bank inks deal with Trust Axiata Digital Ltd to provide digital services
MBL holds training programme on prevention of money laundering
Euro zone Q3 GDP rises 2.2pc q/q as expected
Premier Cement Mills gets new CMO
RMG’s sustainable growth needs exploring new markets
Bangladesh Finance forms Shariah Supervisory Committee


Latest News
DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily
45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani Wednesday
India wants more trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami
UK announces £18m new funding to end child marriage in Bangladesh, 11 other countries
Bangladesh receives 1.5 mn doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift
Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC
30 sacks of govt rice seized in Faridpur
Take great caution in use of Facebook, Internet: IGP urges women
Workers enforce strike over bus fare hike at Mirpur
5 burnt in Jhalakathi oil tanker blast die in Dhaka
Most Read News
DPDC organises a medical webinar marking the World Diabetes Day
2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda
Vision and valour of Sheikh Hasina embed pride for Bangladesh
Hasan Azizul Haque no more
4IR at higher education in Digital Bangladesh
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
COP 26 and climate change politics: Unequivocal failure
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
India extends ban on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO by five years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft