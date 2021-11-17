Power Grid Company declares 20pc cash dividend

Power Grid Company Limited (PGCB) declares 20 per cent cash dividend to its shareholders. The company's board of directors has taken this decision in a board meeting on Tuesday a DSE source said adding the company will pay the dividend in cash for the year ended on June 2021.

In addition to the dividend announcement, the company has released its financial statements for the July-September quarter of this year. According to the report, the company's earnings per share have increased this year compared to the previous year.

This information has been given by Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday (November 16), according to information given by the company authorities.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for January 29 next year to approve the decision of the Board of Directors on dividends. The record date has been set for 6 December.

For the year ended June 30 this year, the company posted earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.74 and assets per share (NAVPS) stood at Tk120.67.

There was no circuit breaker in the company's share price on Tuesday due to dividend announcement. That means the share price can go up or down as much as it wants.

Meanwhile, according to the financial report for July-September quarter of this year, the company has earned a profit of Tk1.82 per share, which was Tk1.25 in the same period last year. As a result, the profit per share has increased by Tk0.57.

In addition to profits, the company's asset value per share has risen. At the end of September this year, the asset value per share stood at Tk126.20 which was Tk120.67 at the end of June.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk7.12 billion and authorized capital is Tk10 billion while the total number of securities is 712.72 million.







