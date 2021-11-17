Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Power Grid Company declares 20pc cash dividend

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Correspondent

Power Grid Company Limited (PGCB) declares 20 per cent cash dividend to its shareholders. The company's board of directors has taken this decision in a board meeting on Tuesday a DSE source said adding the company will pay the dividend in cash for the year ended on June 2021.
In addition to the dividend announcement, the company has released its financial statements for the July-September quarter of this year. According to the report, the company's earnings per share have increased this year compared to the previous year.
This information has been given by Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday (November 16), according to information given by the company authorities.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for January 29 next year to approve the decision of the Board of Directors on dividends. The record date has been set for 6 December.
For the year ended June 30 this year, the company posted earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.74 and assets per share (NAVPS) stood at Tk120.67.
There was no circuit breaker in the company's share price on Tuesday due to dividend announcement. That means the share price can go up or down as much as it wants.
Meanwhile, according to the financial report for July-September quarter of this year, the company has earned a profit of Tk1.82 per share, which was Tk1.25 in the same period last year. As a result, the profit per share has increased by Tk0.57.
In addition to profits, the company's asset value per share has risen. At the end of September this year, the asset value per share stood at Tk126.20 which was Tk120.67 at the end of June.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk7.12 billion and authorized capital is Tk10 billion while the total number of securities is 712.72 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL held 329th board meeting
Exim Bank opens its 135th branch at Jhenaidah
Sonali Bank inks deal with Trust Axiata Digital Ltd to provide digital services
MBL holds training programme on prevention of money laundering
Euro zone Q3 GDP rises 2.2pc q/q as expected
Premier Cement Mills gets new CMO
RMG’s sustainable growth needs exploring new markets
Bangladesh Finance forms Shariah Supervisory Committee


Latest News
DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily
45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani Wednesday
India wants more trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami
UK announces £18m new funding to end child marriage in Bangladesh, 11 other countries
Bangladesh receives 1.5 mn doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift
Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC
30 sacks of govt rice seized in Faridpur
Take great caution in use of Facebook, Internet: IGP urges women
Workers enforce strike over bus fare hike at Mirpur
5 burnt in Jhalakathi oil tanker blast die in Dhaka
Most Read News
DPDC organises a medical webinar marking the World Diabetes Day
2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda
Vision and valour of Sheikh Hasina embed pride for Bangladesh
Hasan Azizul Haque no more
4IR at higher education in Digital Bangladesh
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
COP 26 and climate change politics: Unequivocal failure
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
India extends ban on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO by five years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft