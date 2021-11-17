‘Walton going to become top global electronics brand’



Walton DG-Tech Industries Limited's DMD Engineer Md. Liakat Ali is speaking at a seminar titled 'Bangladesh Going Global' at the International Conference on 'World Congress on IT 2021' recently.

Engineer Md. Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd., made this remarks at an international conference titled 'World Congress on Information Technology 2021' (WCIT 2021).

The conference, held from November 11 to 14 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital, was organized by the ICT Ministry. The congress was attended by government representatives as well as local and foreign IT entrepreneurs and experts, says a press release.

Besides Eng Md. Liakat Ali said: "The popularity and demand of electronics and IT products with the Made in Bangladesh tag are increasing all over the world. Bangladeshi company Walton is exporting its various products to more than 40 countries.

"Now the goal of Walton is to become one of the world's top electronics brands by 2030. The company has taken various initiatives to achieve the target. We believe Walton is going to be one of the top global electronics brands very soon."

Engr Md. Liakat Ali was the panel speaker at a seminar titled 'Bangladesh Going Global' held on the congress. The program was conducted by the Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration Director Professor. Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar.

The discussion highlighted sustainable digital partnerships, efficient human resource development, investment opportunities in Bangladesh, challenges and prospects of domestic companies in the IT sector, opportunities for Bangladeshi companies to compete in the global market and preparations for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Eng Liakat Ali, on behalf of IT product manufacturers, highlighted the huge potentials in the production of electronics and IT products and Walton's success in this sector. He said Walton is the only Bangladeshi company in the country that is currently showing significant success in manufacturing, marketing and exporting various IT products including laptops, desktops, computer accessories and printed circuit boards. Walton is working centering the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Replying to a question on efficient human resource management in the country, he said Walton has its own initiatives for efficient human resource development and management and is working closely with various government initiatives in the sector.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director of Digicon Technologies Ltd. Wahid Sharif, Sales Director of Southtech Ltd. Syeda Wedad Quader and Founder & CEO of Ulka Games Ltd. Jamilur Rashid were among others present on the seminar. Walton was the platinum sponsor of the 'World Congress on IT 2021'.







