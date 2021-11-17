

GP Explorers graduate to unlock the digital future

Posts and Telecommunications Division Mustafa Jabbar graced the event as the Chief Guest, whose ownership and vision for the digital skill development of students well resonated with the objectives of the program. Subrata Roy Maitra, Vice Chairman, BTRC; Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone and Hossain Sadat, Acting Chief Corporate Affairs Officer were present as special guests at the event.

GP Explorers is a one-of-a-kind, industry-led digital skills academy to digitally upskill and empower university students with soft and digital skills bridging the gap between their future careers and required competencies to unlock the possibilities of youth, says a press release.

More than 1600 applications had been received from 64 universities, among which 357 students were selected. The platform consists of a 20 week-long upskilling program focusing on communication proficiency, entrepreneurship mindset and digital skills that complement the knowledge students receive from academia. It is a crowdsourced learning model with custom content, assignments & expert sessions from industry professionals, vital for future-readiness.

39 Students received the certificate on Digital Marketing, 135 for Entrepreneurial Mindset and 245 for Professional Communication. Besides the regular program, Explorers got the opportunity to interact with top leaders through Masterclasses, a small step in democratizing skills acquisition using the power of connectivity.

Explorers engaged with industry experts like Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative, UNDP; Dr Rubana Huq, Ex-President, BGMEA; Ridwan Kabir, Vice President, AT&T; and Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD, Unilever Bangladesh.

Speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion, Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: "The goal of any business entity is to do business or to make profit. Apart from this, they have some responsibility towards the society, the state, and the people. Grameenphone is fulfilling this promise through GP Explorers by upskilling the youth through future-fit skills and taking steps towards our ambition of a Digital Bangladesh. I think the knowledge gained from GP Explorers will serve as a great foundation for their lives. These valuable lessons must be made available for all, especially for the marginalized community to benefit from digitization. I would like to congratulate the graduates and thank Grameenphone for involving me in their various initiatives."

Speaking on the occasion, BTRC Vice-Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra said, "There is a difference between education and training. You can do well academically, but you need to develop yourself and acquire skills simultaneously to be future-ready. Grameenphone, with its GP Explorers 2.0, has been able to develop the participants in the right way, and the program has been able to keep pace with the international arena. I urge Grameenphone to take notice of the need to connect people across the country, especially the peripheral communities, with the digital world and digital platforms. And those who have completed graduation today are very lucky. I wish them incessant vitality and life force."

During the event, Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone exchanged views with "GP Explorers" Batch 2 graduates. He said, "To accelerate digitalization and leverage the 4IR opportunities it is essential to harness the power of connectivity and digital innovations. Simultaneously to achieve our vision of becoming a self-sustained and knowledge-based economy, enabling youth with future-fit skills is key to sustainable growth of future Bangladesh.

"We believe our efforts will help youth to devise how they prepare themselves to unlock new opportunities, ensure expertise among our future leaders and contribute to the development of the digital eco-system in Bangladesh."











