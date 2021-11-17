Samsung boosts smartphone operations

Samsung has developed 'industry's first'- 14-nanometer (nm) based 16-gigabit (Gb) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM, designed specifically to enhance growth throughout high-speed data service applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G technology, and the metaverse.

Samsung's LPDDR5X is a next-generation mobile DRAM that has been created to significantly boost speed, capacity, and power savings for future 5G applications, says a press release.

It will provide data processing speeds of up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), which are over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5's 6.4 Gbps. Leveraging the industry's most advanced 14nm DRAM process technology, it will use around 20 percent less power than LPDDR5 memory.

Apart from that, the 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide. In short, the LPDDR5X solution will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones to AI and edge applications.

Moreover, Samsung will start working with global chipset manufacturers very soon to create a more feasible framework for the expanding digital reality world. Furthermore, the company will look to broaden its leading mobile DRAM lineup with continuous performance and power efficiency improvements.

One of the most crucial hardware components of any computing device is the RAM. Very often, the amount of RAM receives the majority of attention compared to the architecture, speed, latency, and other critical attributes.

Mobile DRAM tends to get faster and more efficient with every new generation, helping manufacturers design more powerful and environmentally-friendly devices. With the latest generation of mobile DRAM, Samsung is further ensuring high-performance and low-power memory beyond smartphones while introducing new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.



