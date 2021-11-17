Tecno Spark 8 Pro smartphone launched

Following the success of its SPARK series, the global premium smartphone brand TECNO Mobile has launched its brand-new SPARK 8 Pro aimed at the younger market segment.

Designed with young consumers' diverse social needs in mind, TECNO SPARK 8 Pro offers a comprehensive set of features that not only support an immersive viewing experience and power boost gaming performance but act as a fashion statement piece, says a press release.

The TECNO SPARK 8 Pro is now available all over Bangladesh at only 16,990 TK. It comes in two new colors, Interstellar Black and Komodo Island, which are inspired by modern and classic architecture icons. Whichever color the user chooses though, they will find that SPARK 8 Pro is also comfortable to hold in the hand. Between the dazzling exterior and power-packed specs, this phone is quite a difficult one to ignore.

The new TECNO Spark 8 Pro boasts a host of state-of-the-art features that include a 48MP Ultra Clear AI Triple Camera with exciting features like Super Night Mode 2.0, Multi-Frame 10 x zoom, AR Shots and many more. For an immersive display experience the Spark 8 Pro offers 6.8-inch 1080P FHD+ display, and an all-new game-level Helio G85 fast octa-core chip along with 6GB of RAM.

Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of TECNO Mobile Bangladesh said: "TECNO SPARK 8 Pro, with its trendy design and appearance, is for the younger generation to pursue a unique sense of identity and style."



