Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tecno Spark 8 Pro smartphone launched

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Following the success of its SPARK series, the global premium smartphone brand TECNO Mobile has launched its brand-new SPARK 8 Pro aimed at the younger market segment.
Designed with young consumers' diverse social needs in mind, TECNO SPARK 8 Pro offers a comprehensive set of features that not only support an immersive viewing experience and power boost gaming performance but act as a fashion statement piece, says a press release.  
The TECNO SPARK 8 Pro is now available all over Bangladesh at only 16,990 TK. It comes in two new colors, Interstellar Black and Komodo Island, which are inspired by modern and classic architecture icons. Whichever color the user chooses though, they will find that SPARK 8 Pro is also comfortable to hold in the hand. Between the dazzling exterior and power-packed specs, this phone is quite a difficult one to ignore.
The new TECNO Spark 8 Pro boasts a host of state-of-the-art features that include a 48MP Ultra Clear AI Triple Camera with exciting features like Super Night Mode 2.0, Multi-Frame 10 x zoom, AR Shots and many more. For an immersive display experience the Spark 8 Pro offers 6.8-inch 1080P FHD+ display, and an all-new game-level Helio G85 fast octa-core chip along with 6GB of RAM.
Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of TECNO Mobile Bangladesh said: "TECNO SPARK 8 Pro, with its trendy design and appearance, is for the younger generation to pursue a unique sense of identity and style."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL held 329th board meeting
Exim Bank opens its 135th branch at Jhenaidah
Sonali Bank inks deal with Trust Axiata Digital Ltd to provide digital services
MBL holds training programme on prevention of money laundering
Euro zone Q3 GDP rises 2.2pc q/q as expected
Premier Cement Mills gets new CMO
RMG’s sustainable growth needs exploring new markets
Bangladesh Finance forms Shariah Supervisory Committee


Latest News
DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily
45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani Wednesday
India wants more trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami
UK announces £18m new funding to end child marriage in Bangladesh, 11 other countries
Bangladesh receives 1.5 mn doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift
Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC
30 sacks of govt rice seized in Faridpur
Take great caution in use of Facebook, Internet: IGP urges women
Workers enforce strike over bus fare hike at Mirpur
5 burnt in Jhalakathi oil tanker blast die in Dhaka
Most Read News
DPDC organises a medical webinar marking the World Diabetes Day
2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda
Vision and valour of Sheikh Hasina embed pride for Bangladesh
Hasan Azizul Haque no more
4IR at higher education in Digital Bangladesh
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
COP 26 and climate change politics: Unequivocal failure
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
India extends ban on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO by five years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft