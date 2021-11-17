

Sixth Cotton Day-Bangladesh held in Dhaka

This virtual seminar was attended by Bangladesh Textile Mills Association president Mr. Mohammed Ali Khokon; Executive Director, CCI Bruce Atherley; Head of Global Marketing, Louis Drefys Company Steve Dyer; Business Consultant & Founder of Winston Eco-Strategies Andrew Winston; Head of Technical: Fabric, Colour, Sustainability & Garment Technology, Tesco PLC Joe Little; Managing Director of Atiya Consulting Limited and Bangladesh and Consultant of Cotton Council International Ali Arsalan, and Over one thousand participants including spinning and textile mill owners, executives, garment manufacturers, officials from international brands and retailers, cotton merchants and traders including agents attended the virtual seminar.

They discussed- Global Cotton Economic Outlook, MegaTrends and the New Path to Profit: How Smart Companies Use Sustainability to Create Value, The Brand/Retailer Perspective of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, What Brands & Retailers are Looking for in their Supply Chains, says a press release.

Mr. Bruce Atherley said: "We really appreciate all the support you have given to COTTON USA particularly in this terrible time that we are going through right now. We are optimistic that we will get through it and sooner hopefully we can get on our business, get back to doing things more in person."

Ali Khokon, in his welcome speech congratulated the Cotton USA Licensees in Bangladesh, who are certified users of US cotton through the supply chain. This is a free certification given out by Cotton Council International and ever year there are in excess of 50 Licensees in Bangladesh.



He also said BTMA is also proud to support Cotton Council International in their sustainability efforts and we have noted that many of our members have signed up to the US Cotton Trust Protocol already and we are sure that the membership and popularity of the program will grow as more Brands and Retailers sign up. We congratulate CCI on their good start by signing up well-known names like Gap, Levi's, Tesco, Target, Next and the PVH Group. Demand for US Cotton fiber will surely grow in the coming days as these Brands and Retailers request sustainably grown cotton from the US Cotton Trust Protocol program.

Ali Arsalan, spoke about Bangladesh's strong cotton imports of 170,000 tons per month for the period January 2021 - October 2021, suggesting the market could import 2 million tons of raw cotton in this calendar year, if current pace is maintained.

With the increasing consumption of cotton in the months ahead, Arsalan stressed upon the suite of services offered by Cotton USA Solutions, covering from everything from Bale Management to Training Programs for Mills & Cotton Buyers, to assistance with all aspects of spinning US cotton and urged Cotton USA Licensees and US Cotton Trust Protocol members to use this free service wherever required.





