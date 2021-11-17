Video
UN Green Park in Ctg to turn into modern garden

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken an initiative to turn the 'United Nations Green Garden' at Panchlaish residential area in Chattogram city into a modern garden with all beautification facilities. The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has taken the project titled 'Establishment of UN Green Gardens with modern facilities'.
Its cost has been estimated at Tk 12.12 crore and implementation will run from December this year to June 2024. The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the project on October 27.
Mamun Al Rashid, Member (Secretary), Physical Infrastructure Division, Planning Commission chaired the meeting. The meeting has recommended the project implementation period should be 2 years. In addition, it has suggested that the number of small project packages to be merged to reduce their number.  
The committee has also recommended to exclude proposal for purchase of motorcycle, provision for laying of foundation stone and opening expenses and provision for removal of old installation from project components.
Sources said the Panchlaish area is a developed residential area. The meeting has therefore questioned the reason why proposal for Rs 50 lakh has been earmarked for land development.  Concerned executive engineer defended it saying the field is about 5 feet lower than the road around the field and water accumulates in the garden when it rains.
So land development cost has been proposed. The UN Park is located on a total of 69.357 acres of land.  He said during the construction of this residential area, the 2.26 acre park was identified in the master plan as the only playground, walking area and a symbol of beauty for the people living in the residential area.
Later the park came to be known as United Nations Park. The park has been unusable for a long time due to lack of maintenance. Even in the rainy season, the park is submerged under 3/4 feet of water.  The United Nations has recommended to the former Minister of Housing and Public Works and the present minister of establishment to turn it into a modern green park to make it usable.
The Department of Architecture has formulated a master plan for the UN green park and the Department of Public Works formulated a Development Project Proposal (DPP) in this regard.


