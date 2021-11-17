REHAB fair begins in Chattogram tomorrow



Leaders of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) attend a press conference at Chittagong Club on Tuesday.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Nasrul Hamid, MP is expected to inaugurate the "REHAB Chittagong Fair-2021." Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) M Zahirul Alam Dobas are scheduled to attend the event as the special guests, said the organisers at a press conference at Chittagong Club on Tuesday.

REHAB Vice President and Chittagong Regional Committee Chairman Abdul Kauiam Chowdhury read out a written statement at the conference where REHAB Vice president (1) Kamal mahmud, Director and Co-Chairman (1) Eng. Mohammad Didarul Hoque Chowdhury and Mahbub Sobhan Jalal Tanvir, Director, REHAB Co-Chairman-(2), REHAB Chattogram Regional Committee were also present.

Kauiam in his written statement said the industry started to advance again following availability of bank loans with single digit interest rate from some banks.

The REHAB leader, however, said the government was yet to come up with any directive about the single digit interest rate for the housing sector.

On the occasion of REHAB Fair, a colourful marathon has been organized from MA Aziz Stadium premises at 8 am today (Wednesday) to be inaugurated by MA Malek, Editor, Daily Azadi.

There are a total 71 stalls in this year's REHAB Chittagong Fair. For the first time, Airbell Development Technologies Ltd, Rupayan City Uttara, US-Bangla Asset Ltd. and Wikon Properties Ltd are participating in this fair as a Gold sponsor.

Fifteen organizations including Sanmar, Epic, Finlay, Jumairah, Concord, SAF holdings, Ranks FC, Equity, Building Technologies, Amin Mohammad, Seth Properties, CA property, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited are participating as co-sponsors.

Abdul Kauiam Chowdhury said, the fair will remain open for the visitors from 10:00am to 9:00pm every day. Ticket price has been fixed at Tk 50 for single entry and Tk 100 for multiple entries.





