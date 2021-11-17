Video
Income tax receipts fell short of target by Tk 2,175cr in July-Oct

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Income tax collection by National Board of Revenue (NBR) fell short of target by Tk 2,175 crore in the July-October period of the current fiscal 2021-2022, according to NBR provisional data.
The income tax wing of the NBR managed to collect Tk 23,750 crore against the July-October target of  at Tk 25,925 crore.
However, the revenue collection by the income tax wing during the period grew by 7.9 per cent compared with that in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
According to data, income tax earnings in October stood at Tk 5,750 crore against the monthly target of Tk 6,000 crore.
Income tax collection in September was Tk 8,000 crore against the monthly target of Tk 8,500 crore, said the provisional data of the revenue board.
In August of the current fiscal year, field offices managed to collect Tk 5,267 crore in income taxes compared with Tk 5,500 collected in the same month of the previous year.
In July, the revenue board managed to collect Tk 4,733 crore against a target set for the month at Tk 5,925 crore.
The total revenue target for the financial year 2021-22 was set in the budget at Tk 3,79,000 crore. The NBR later revised the target at Tk 3,30,000 crore. The targets are set at Tk 1,28,873 crore from VAT, Tk 1,05,475 crore from income tax and travel tax and Tk 95,652 crore from import duty.
According to the data, 25.50 lakh of the total 65 lakh TIN holders submitted tax returns in the past fiscal year. As per data, a total of 1.59 lakh taxpayers have already submitted tax returns in the current fiscal year.
The income tax returns submission season for FY22 started on July 1, 2021 and will continue till November 30.


