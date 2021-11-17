Stocks jump up, DSEX crosses 7000-point mark on fresh stakes

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) jumped up on Tuesday as investors took fresh stakes on prospective shares.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 115.21 points or 1.65 per cent to 7,056 while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, jumped up to 31.71 points to 2,691 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 19.77 points to 1,484 at the close of the trading.

Turnover also rose to Tk 14.91, up 5.0 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 14.21 billion.

Top positive index contributors were Square Pharma, BRAC Bank, Islami Bank, LafargeHolcim, ICB, GP, and IFIC Bank, according to amarstock.com.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 376 issues traded, 219 advanced, 130 declined and 27 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.44 billion changing hands, followed by IFIC Bank (Tk 1.16 billion), BRAC Bank (Tk 735 million), Square Pharma (Tk 572 million) and Beximco Pharma (Tk 497 million).

AB Bank was the day's top gainer, rising 9.92 per cent while Renata was the worst lower, losing 8.81 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) jumped 315 points to 20,638 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 192 points to 12,407 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 150 advanced, 113 declined and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 21.70 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 659 million.





