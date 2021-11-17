Govt introduces Agricultural Marketing Rules, 2021

The government has introduced Agricultural Marketing Rules, 2021, setting the maximum profit margins for agricultural products at production, wholesale and retail stages.

According to the rules, agricultural products would be traded at prices determined by the Department of Agricultural Marketing considering the set profit margins. The agriculture ministry through a gazette notification on November 3 published the rules formulated under the Agricultural Marketing Act, 2018.

The rules stipulate that the maximum reasonable profits for cereals, including paddy, rice, wheat and potato, would be 30 per cent at production level, 15 per cent at wholesale level and 25 per cent at retail level.

The rules have set the same profit margins for cash crops, including jute, tea, tobacco and cotton, for pulses with husk and without husk and for fresh, dried, salted and frozen fish.

The profit margins for oil seeds, including mustard, sesames, linseed, ground nuts, coconut, castor seed and sunflower, and for all kinds of edible oil have been at the rate of 30 per cent, 15 per cent and 30 per cent at production, wholesale and retail levels respectively.

The maximum reasonable profit margins for sugarcane and molasses would be 35 per cent at production level, 15 per cent at wholesale level and 30 per cent at retail level.

The profit margins for all kinds of fresh and dried fruits have been set at the rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent at production, wholesale and retail levels respectively.

According to the agricultural marketing rules, the maximum profit margins for all kinds of vegetables and flowers would be 40 per cent at production level, 25 per cent at wholesale level and 30 per cent at retail level.

Profit margins for spices, including onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric and green chilli, would be 40 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent at production, wholesale and retail levels respectively, the rules said.

The rules have also set the profit margins for processed agricultural products and dairy products at the rate of 30 per cent at production level, 15 per cent at wholesale level and 25 per cent at retail level.

The rules said that the reasonable selling prices of agricultural products at production level would be determined after adding the profit margins to costs of production and marketing.

For determining the reasonable wholesale prices of products, the percentage of profits and cost of marketing would be added to selling prices at the growers' level and at the same way the percentage of profits and cost of marketing would be added to wholesale prices to set the retail prices, the rules said.











