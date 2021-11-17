Tanzania seeks to work with BD in productive sectors



Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen holds talks on bilateral issues with Tanzanian Livestock and Fisheries Minister Mashimba Mashauri Ndaki and Blue Economy, Fisheries Minister Abdullah Hussein Kombo at the State Guest House Padma in the city late on Monday.

The Tanzanian Blue Economy and Fisheries Minister expressed the interest to the Dr AK Abdul Momen at a meeting on Monday night, Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday.

"Bangladesh and Tanzania have agreed to work together to enhance business and cooperation in different areas with a special focus on agriculture including fisheries, livestock, horticulture and aquaculture," the official said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Tanzanian Livestock and Fisheries Minister Mashimba Mashauri Ndaki and Blue Economy, Fisheries Minister Mr. Abdullah Hussein Kombo sat at the State Guest House Padma on Monday night, however, these issues were discussed there," Foreign Ministry official said.

Both the countries have also agreed to establish cooperation in the blue economy and other economic sectors through establishing official contacts, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Both the Tanzanian ministers are visiting Dhaka for participating at 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers and related meetings. During the meeting Bangladesh Foreign Minister mentioned that under the visionary leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh has attained remarkable socio-economic development.

Bangladesh and Tanzania have agreed to cooperate in different sectors of agriculture including fisheries, livestock, horticulture and aquaculture.

During the meeting the Tanzanian Blue Economy and Fisheries minister expressed interest to know about the aquaculture, fisheries sectors, shipbuilding industry and horticultural sectors of Bangladesh.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of exchange of business delegation to develop trade and economy.

Meanwhile, DR Momen sought cooperation from the Tanzanian government for solution of the Rohingya crisis.

Saying that Bangladesh believes in multilateralism, Dr Momen thanked the Tanzanian government for supporting the Bangladesh Chairship at Indian Ocean Rim Association.

He told that Bangladesh has attained remarkable success in many areas including creative economy for which UNESCO has conferred The UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize to Bangladesh.











Tanzania have expressed interest to work with Bangladesh in the agriculture, fisheries, livestock, horticulture and aquaculture sector through establishing official contacts, Foreign Ministry said.The Tanzanian Blue Economy and Fisheries Minister expressed the interest to the Dr AK Abdul Momen at a meeting on Monday night, Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday."Bangladesh and Tanzania have agreed to work together to enhance business and cooperation in different areas with a special focus on agriculture including fisheries, livestock, horticulture and aquaculture," the official said.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Tanzanian Livestock and Fisheries Minister Mashimba Mashauri Ndaki and Blue Economy, Fisheries Minister Mr. Abdullah Hussein Kombo sat at the State Guest House Padma on Monday night, however, these issues were discussed there," Foreign Ministry official said.Both the countries have also agreed to establish cooperation in the blue economy and other economic sectors through establishing official contacts, according to the Foreign Ministry.Both the Tanzanian ministers are visiting Dhaka for participating at 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers and related meetings. During the meeting Bangladesh Foreign Minister mentioned that under the visionary leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh has attained remarkable socio-economic development.Bangladesh and Tanzania have agreed to cooperate in different sectors of agriculture including fisheries, livestock, horticulture and aquaculture.During the meeting the Tanzanian Blue Economy and Fisheries minister expressed interest to know about the aquaculture, fisheries sectors, shipbuilding industry and horticultural sectors of Bangladesh.Both sides also highlighted the importance of exchange of business delegation to develop trade and economy.Meanwhile, DR Momen sought cooperation from the Tanzanian government for solution of the Rohingya crisis.Saying that Bangladesh believes in multilateralism, Dr Momen thanked the Tanzanian government for supporting the Bangladesh Chairship at Indian Ocean Rim Association.He told that Bangladesh has attained remarkable success in many areas including creative economy for which UNESCO has conferred The UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize to Bangladesh.