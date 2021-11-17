Video
‘TikTok’ video maker held in city

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have arrested a TikTok video maker from the city's Mohammadpur area allegedly for cheating people using fake identity in social media platforms.
The arrestee is Md Abdur Rakib alias TikTok Raj, 26, son of late Abdur Rahim of Naogaon's Niyamatpur.
According to a media release of Rab Headquarters, a team of Rab-2 and Rab-5 arrested him after conducting a drive in Mohammadpur area on Monday. During the drive, a mobile phone, seven SIM cards, memory card, Rab uniform, fake ID card, whistler, boots etc. were seized from his possession.     -UNB



