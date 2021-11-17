Man dies after ‘jumping off’ Ctg Radisson Blu hotel rooftop

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: A man died after he allegedly jumped off the 20th floor of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View hotel in port city's Stadium area on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm. The deceased was identified as Arif Kabir, son of Enamul Kabir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bijay Basak of CMP (South) told the Daily Observer. Quoting eyewitness, DC Basak said, "Arif Kabir arrived in Chattogram from Cox's Bazar and was at the hotel's restaurant on top floor. He placed an order for food and then walked to the corner of the rooftop's security wall and jumped from there. He died on the spot after the fall."

Cause of the incident is unknown at the moment, the DC said, adding that police were able to confirm his identity from his ID card.





