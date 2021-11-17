Raushan needs oxygen support

Video
Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

Physical condition of Raushan Ershad, the Opposition leader in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) and chief patron of Jatiya Party, has been improving gradually in the Bamrungrad Hospital in Thailand's Bangkok.
On November 5 this year, she was taken to the Bumrungrad Hospital by an air ambulance and admitted there when her physical condition was deteriorating while undergoing treatment in a city hospital in Dhaka.
She is accompanied by her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad (Saad Ershad), a Jayita Party lawmaker from Rangpur-3 seat and his wife Mahima Ershad. Saad Ershad told media on Sunday that though improving the condition, it can't be tell that she's quite well, but, not bad at all. She needs oxygen support. Some infections are found at her left leg. Treatment is undergoing. She may needs lots of time to recover completely.
Raushon Ershad, 78, had been under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) as she fell ill seriously due to old age complications several months ago.


