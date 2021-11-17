Greed for a quick buck turning our medical staffs inhuman

A news report recently published by this daily simply portrays that though price of every commodity is soaring in our yearly budget that of human life is simultaneously decreasing in our society. And this cannot be ruled out in the context of what of late happened in a country's reputable hospital.



We find the incident of removing of oxygen mask of a critically injured patient for Tk 50 by a ward boy, ultimately resulting in the patient's untimely death to be beyond known words of condemnation.



Reportedly, Bikash Chandra Das, an 18 year old from Gaibandha's Shaghata Upazila got admitted in Bogura's Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital (SZMCH) sustaining injuries in a road accident. Upon his arrival at SZMCH, he was taken to the surgery department, fitted with an oxygen mask by a ward boy.



The ward boy allegedly removed Bikash's oxygen mask wrathfully, as Bikash's relative gave him Tk 150 as tip instead of his demanded Tk 200.



What message has Bikash's death left before us? Who is to blame for such arbitrary and unruly conduct? Are not the staff's employers equally responsible for this death? Is it not equivalent of a murder?



It also reminds of the incident where a mentally sick police officer was tortured to death by the staffs of capital's Mind Aid Psychiatry and De-Addiction Hospital last year.



Bikash's death simply paints the image of ubiquitous mismanagement and lack of accountability going in country's many hospitals that act with impunity in the absence of any regulation from the relevant authorities.



We fear such maltreatment in poorly managed hospitals and clinics mushrooming across the country with garish advertisement in the name of providing healthcare service are going rampant. But many of those remain beyond the media's rudder. And when it strikes the headlines, it is often too late.



The culture of taking money in forms of tips from patients coming to state-run hospitals in our country has been established in a way as if service recipients are bound to pay it. And amid charging of such 'tips' regularly for a long time, a trend has taken so strong a root in many hospitals that patients are obliged to pay them.



We think it is time to launch a countrywide drive in such hospitals to curb this malpractice. The incident at SZMCH is obviously an eye opener for our healthcare authorities to quick introduce tough punitive measures. Medical treatment is a fundamental right of all citizens.



We hope, the alleged staff in connection to Bikash's death will be arrested soon and met out exemplary punishment.

