Stop illegal housing projects, save environment

Dear Sir

According to media report, as many as 1,500 illegal housing projects have sprung up across the country at the costs of arable land, water bodies, forests and flood flow zones, thanks to laxity of authorities concerned. The environment department has finally stepped in and identified such projects developed encroaching on around 10,000 acres of land, violating the environment conservation act.



These housing projects have been developed by filling several canals linked to different rivers; those are considered as the flood flow zone of the capital. There are also allegations of occupying khash land and water bodies of this area against the owners of these projects. Hundreds of private residential buildings have been built around the Purbachal New City project in the last 20 years. Most of these projects have occupied khas land, waterbodies, forestland, cultivable land and flood flow zones, which is illegal according to the environmental conservation law 1995. More than 400 illegal projects have been developed in and around the capital.



According to customary law a housing project needs clearance from the environment department. Therefore, the department needs to play a strong role in this regard. However, destruction of arable land and flood flow zones, deforestation, filling of rivers and canals owing to these projects are destroying the natural environment. The environment department has a bigger role to play in such cases.



Ali Ahammad

Over email