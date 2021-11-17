

South China Sea in geopolitics



The South China Sea is extremely important in geopolitics for a variety of reasons.It has around 11 billion barrels of mineral oil, 190 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and vast fisheries resources.About 30% of the world's total marine coral and 10% of the world's total marine fish are found in the oceans.Every year, almost $5 trillion worth of products pass through this marine route.This sea connects the Indian and Pacific Oceans, allowing cargo ships from the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia to sail through.



In recent years, China's various activities around the most talked about sea have increased tensions and dispute in the region. There is a saying in international politics-Whoever rules the waves, rules the world. Because about 90 percent of world trade is by sea. Alfred Thayer, a popular 19th-century maritime strategist, composed a book, 'The Interest of America in Sea Power'. In his book Alfred Mahan stressed the interdependence of the military and commercial control of the sea and asserted that the control of seaborne commerce can determine the outcome of wars.China is the world's second largest economy. China now wants to be a world power. So for good reason, China would like to extend its monopoly power over the Pacific and Indian Oceans. That is why control of the South China Sea is so important to them. To this end, they have built artificial islands in the South China Sea.



China is in flagrant violation of the United Nations Conventions on the Law of the Sea. It claims about 80 percent of the South China Sea and 291 coral islands in the South China Sea in light of its 9 Dots Line doctrine. But China and its neighbors are still embroiled in disputes over ownership of parts of the sea. In 1974, 50 Vietnamese soldiers were killed in a battle between Chinese forces and the South Vietnamese Navy. In 1988, another clash between China and Vietnam killed 70 Vietnamese soldiers. The Philippines won the case in 2016 when it filed a lawsuit against China with the International Maritime Law Organization (UNCLOS). However, China did not participate in the court hearing and did not accept the court's ruling. Due to China's huge investment in the countries of the region, no country has a strong position against China. Moreover, China has been able to build a trade relationship with Southeast Asian countries by including them in its "One Belt One Road" plan. As a result, the countries are leaning towards China. But the United States wants to reduce China's growing influence in the region. The United States, India, Japan and Australia want to reduce China's influence in the region in their own interests. However, China has come a long way. Proof of this is the construction of deep sea ports in different countries of the region, construction of islands on the coral reefs of the sea, equipping the island with modern weapons, presence of Chinese ships in the sea.



According to Richard Heydarian, a geopolitical and economic analyst in Asia, "a new naval power is slowly overturning the US-led international maritime system. China is confident about its continental neighbors, and its naval power is growing. Again, the country has a huge amount of different types of weapons. Strong in this power, China seeks to narrow the US presence on important waterways in Southeast Asia. From the Yellow Sea to the East and South China Sea, Chinese military and paramilitary forces have challenged the US naval presence in the surrounding maritime borders. "



The South China Sea is one of the most disputed areas in the world. Here the conflict has taken on another dimension because of the attitude of the two superpowers of the present world not to give up. China regularly warns the US Navy and Air Force here. The United States has also threatened China in various ways to expand its dominance in the region. It would not be a surprise if China and the United States got involved in a full scale war centred on the South China Sea. The "Thucydides trap" theory is memorable here. The collision of the rising energy with the big power is inevitable, said Thucydides. China is now an emerging power in the world. He has large investments in Asia and Africa. China wants to expand its power, to become a world power. It remains to be seen how the United States will deal with the rise of China and what action it will take in the South China Sea.

Located east of the Pacific Ocean, the South China Sea covers anarea of about 3,500,000 square kilometers. It amplifies from the Singapore and Malacca Straits to the Taiwan Strait. This sea was shapedapproximately 45 million a long timeprior. China and Taiwan share borders with the Philippines, Brunei, Singapore and Vietnam in Southeast Asia. It is bounded on the south by the Singapore and Malacca Straits, on the north by China and Taiwan, on the east by the Philippines and Brunei, and on the west by Vietnam. The writer is a student, Patuakhali Science & Technology University