

Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26



The major ground-breaking findings of the first phase of the Sixth Assessment Report, 2021, came up in the form of average surface temperature, the concentration of carbon dioxide, sea-level rise, drought, and precipitation, melting glaciers, and a number of extreme weather events that will affect not just any particular region but the whole planet earth. Most importantly, the average temperature will surpass 1.5 �C over pre-industrial levels within the next 20 years if no visible actions are undertaken and the business goes as usual.



Undeniably and scientifically, humans have warmed up the planet with their activities and depleted approximately 86% of the carbon budget. More frighteningly, the sea-level rise has tripled since 1901 and if the current trend continues, coastal erosion and the number of climate refugees will reach an untamable height as the report indicates. Broadly, the IPCC report opens up a 'Pandora's Box' that entails immediate action in diverse fields of environmental protection.



As a threat multiplier, climate change augments multifarious physical and environmental damages and losses. One aspect of ballooning impacts of climate change is the rise of conflicts in different parts of the world which is rarely highlighted. As climate change is not a linear process and does not squarely and equally affect the whole planet, some areas are more severely impacted, leading to racial and regional conflicts. A growing body of evidence suggests, that the number of conflicts stemming from climate-induced factors and stressors have been spiraling day by day.



Broadly speaking, climate change intensifies tensions and conflict in two ways. Firstly, climate change is a powerful driver that does huge and irreparable damage to ecosystem services and habitats for all living things. In many remote parts of the world, many tribes live on subsistence economies which mostly come from forestry and the sparse amount of food grains they can produce.



Due to the detrimental impacts of climate change, these tribes cannot grow the required volume of crops due to an acute shortage of resources. For example, the shortage of water hampers agricultural production in several Sub-Saharan and Southeast Asian countries. When farmers and cattle herders are forced to share diminishing water resources, tension and conflict arise. The severe drought which is one of the results of climate change is thus paving the way for conflicts.



Aside from that, climate change stressors exacerbate the refugee crisis around the world. The number of climate refugees is peaking by leaps and bounds every day. The climate crisis-driven internal migration in the southern part of Bangladesh is a great case in point.



Secondly, climate change impacts enervate the capability of vulnerable countries. These vulnerable countries with limited capacity cannot cope with the enormous loss and damage caused by climate degradation. Consequently, already vulnerable countries become more susceptible to further degradation, fragility, and overall environmental management failure at a greater scale.



It is strongly assumed based on concrete data and estimates that the ongoing staggering depletion of natural resources across the globe will dismantle communal harmony in many parts of the world by creating competition among people. As Climate change is explicitly responsible for the shortage of natural resources like water, food grains, and forestry, there will be a tough race among the groups and communities to avail the limited resources, leading to armed and communal violence. For resource-poor countries, this conflict is likely to take a formidable form.



An influential study conducted by several experts from Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley found a link between temperature rise and increase of armed conflicts. Analyzing 55 studies the expert panel showed that, every 1-degree Celsius rise of temperature accelerates conflicts between individuals by 2.4% and violence among tribes or groups by 11.3%.



The nature of the conflicts includes riots, murders, civil wars, and assaults. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 25 countries are extremely vulnerable to climate change and 14 of these are mired in conflicts due to climate change factors and others. The last century witnessed a cold war between superpowers. It is fortunate that the cold war remained cold and nuclear catastrophe was avoided. Just like the Cold War, the threat from climate change is equally grievous with dire consequences. One of these is the armed conflict. It might sound awkward as to many as to how climate change and armed conflict can be bound together.



In fact, the climate change crisis and security issues are strongly interlinked. The Cold War posed a severe potential threat but climate change poses even higher dangers and unfortunately the enemy is ourselves. To many climate wonks, the climate change crisis is more severe than the current pandemic for the long-lasting impacts it leverages upon human society. Ozone depletion, global warming, drought, acid rain, and salinity increase have a compound impact on agriculture, food production, sustainable development, and overall human lives which will negatively affect communal harmony by generating tough competition among tribes, society, and countries.



Time is running out fast. It is our choice whether we will cut down the carbon emission or let it go uncontrolled and dig our own graves. We are bound to make a very crucial choice for ourselves and for the planet. Again, making choice is not enough rather we have to act promptly and collectively with a clear-cut goal. The G-20 countries must play the pioneering role as they are the big emitters.



We do not want to see a series of COP episodes and annual gatherings with no outcome. We demand visible actions. Countries like Bangladesh should strongly urge the industrially developed countries that they act more responsibly and effectively to heal the ailing planet and save the low-lying countries from the impending climatic apocalypse.

The writer studied Development and Environment Policy at

Cornell University, USA







�We are digging our own graves' a terrifying remark by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations explicitly echoes the looming threats posed by mounting climate change that can wipe out a greater part of the planet and its population in the coming decades. The COP- 26 started with a bang and ended with a whimper as it happened in previous years. Big talks and hundreds of promises were made, and despairingly yet unsurprisingly very little concrete progress has been made against the wish-list set by the global leaders. 