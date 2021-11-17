

Youth’s role in preventing climate disasters



The COP-26 was very significant in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic which started at the end of 2019 and is still going on. It is realized by everyone from the onset of a pandemic like a coronavirus that our beloved planet the Earth is in danger.



As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "We are digging our graves and using nature as a toilet". Therefore, refraining from using nature as a toilet and keeping this planet alive and liveable for future generations has become an absolute obligation for everyone. Therefore, the young generation raised their demands towards world leaders in this conference in a very loud voice.



As a result of the global climate catastrophe, the people of the world are living in a state of panic. Due to the adverse effects of changing climate, the only habitable planet in the solar system, the Earth, has undergone unprecedented changes in its diurnal and annual motion. The 'State of the Climate Report-2021' by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) mentioned that global temperatures were rising by 1 degree Celsius more than in the first pre-industrial era. The sea level has also reached new heights this year. The sea level has been rising steadily since 2013



Greenhouse gases are one of the catalysts for global warming. With the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reaching record levels, global temperatures have surpassed all previous records in the last seven years, including this year. The industrialized nations are mainly responsible for the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. However, the underdeveloped or least developed countries have to deal with the adverse effects of climate change.



Bangladesh is in the top 10 among the most affected countries in the world due to climate change. At this year's conference, Bangladesh chaired the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), an alliance of the 48 most risky countries, the Climate Vulnerable Forum. According to the World Bank, the temperature in Bangladesh has risen by 0.5 degrees Celsius in the last 44 years between 1976 and 2019). In this way, the temperature in Bangladesh may increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050. The rise in maximum temperature across the country has not been uniform.



In the last few years, the people of Bangladesh have been seeing the summer getting longer, the temperature is higher than normal. Even in winter, the average temperature is higher. The rains have been prolonged leading to more disasters such as floods and river erosion, and increasing the intensity of cyclones. As World Bank stated in a report that Bangladesh's extreme vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change is well documented. But, climate change in Bangladesh is not just about cyclones and floods. Changing and erratic weather pattern have also affected our physical and mental health.



In this context, the youths could play a pivotal role in mitigating, adapting and awareness building about the adverse effects of climate change. Youths can participate in ongoing public awareness activities to protect the environment, take well-planned initiatives to build environment-friendly academies and make every effort for its proper implementation.



Conduct ongoing institutional and private campaigns to create a social awareness about the health and environmental disadvantages of using plastic products as well as to develop a plastic-free social culture. Contribute to creating a culture of renewable energy use and creating social awareness about the evils of addiction to electronic devices.



To play a conscious role in the conservation of life and nature they can take initiatives to eradicate the culture of littering. They also can create public opinion to prove it as a legally punishable crime. They can campaign discouraging deforestation and strengthen regular campaign on tree plantation; informing marginalized people about the evils of environmental disasters and the importance of the environment.



To present the demands of the youths for the implementation of a well-planned state initiative to conserve other environmentally harmful wastes including plastic water bottles used by tourists in beaches and other tourist areas. The young generation can play a responsible role in preventing the extermination of wild animals and birds from the individual level. Demonstrate responsible behaviour by protecting their surrounding nature, fauna and flora.



The youths should raise their voice on growing pesticide-free agricultural production, eco-friendly industrial production and other productive strategies favourable to environment. Young people at all levels should have a clear idea of the potential maximum risk of global climate catastrophe and be proactive in implementing appropriate plans of the government to deal with emerging situations.

Dr Matiur Rahman, research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC),

Dhaka, Bangladesh













