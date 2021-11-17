

Are the people losing confidence in political parties?



Accordingly the people have also been losing the confidence and the trust on the political parties gradually. Nowadays general public except the relevant party activists boycott different programmes of the political parties. But this an ominous sign, according to political observers, who believe such a trend might encourage the government to become more dictatorial.



As the opposition parties were on the wane over the past decade due to various reasons and circumstances, the general people in Bangladesh seemed to have no strong guardians and accordingly their day to day life is being burdened by the unabated rising cost of living over the past weeks. In democracies the opposition parties often play the role of the guardians and try to protect the people from economic oppressions.



As the incumbent government in Bangladesh has been facing no strong political opposition currently, and the general people in absence of sincere opposition parties cannot raise their voice formally against the hiking commodity prices, it thinks the people have accepted the price hike or the people have the capacity to afford the enhanced prices.



In Bangladesh, perhaps the people are being deprived of the backings and cooperation of the opposition political parties, when the government unilaterally enhances the prices of commodities and utilities, blaming the rise of prices in the international market. With the depletion of the strength of the opposition parties, the ruling party activists and the government officials gradually becoming arrogant with dictatorial attitudes.



Accordingly while enhancing prices of essential commodities the leaders of the ruling party or the government bureaucrats do not bother to take the opinions of the consumers. Because they think, the people will have no alternatives to pay the prices as fixed by them, because currently there is no political party in the country capable to raise a campaign against new prices.



Amid the prevailing high cost of commodities, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the sole importer of fuel under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources (MPEMR)have enhanced the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 23 per cent or Tk 15 litre on November 4. Accordingly the transport owners putting pressure on the government and the public with a three-day of strike, hiked the transport fares by 27 per cent, without any major public protest.



Earlier the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on the same day on October 4 increased the price for of a 12 kg cylinder of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Tk 1,313 from Tk 1,259. However, there has been a chaos and often commotion in the transport sector, as some transports which are run by CNG and other fuel realizing the enhanced fares. The administration has also deployed several Mobile Courts and penalised with fines from non-diesel transports for taking the fares fixed for the diesel-run transports.



Had there been any strong political party in the country other than AL, the country would have seen an anti-government and pro-people big protest. But due to an ill luck and also wrong politics of the opposition parties of the country, there has been no major protest or plea to the government to cancel newly hike prices for diesel and kerosene.



The AL has been the incumbent ruling party on its unprecedented third consecutive term since the December 2008 general election and with the 1996-2001 term, the party served the country for the record fourth term so far. AL's arch rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), however, served the country for two terms in 1991-96 and 2001-06. In February 1996 BNP also formed government winning an 'all-party-boycotted pole', but was forced to hold an early election four months after in June 1996.



AL led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been in the power for the unprecedented third consecutive and the fourth time, as its arch rival BNP and its allies were on the back foot owing to some of their political blunder occurred when BNP-led coalition was in power for the two terms since 1991. BNP and its allies also more blunder when they were out of power and also parliament after 2014 national election.



In its second term BNP indulged itself in certain state-sponsored deadly violence, crimes and grafts. Later it was proved in the court that BNP leaders and government Ministers were directly involved on killing of 24 leaders and activists of then opposition AL, by hurling grenades on a rally addressed by the Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina at Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004. BNP leaders including Senior Vice Chairman (now Acting Chairman) Tareqe Rahman, now in self exile in London have been convicted. Most of the other convicts have been on the run. Some BNP leaders were also asked to serve jail sentences for their involvement in smuggling of 10-truck arms from China through Chittagong to deliver to insurgents in the neighbouring north-east India.



Another blunder the BNP and its allies did while in power from 2001 to 2006 was the manipulation of the voter-list with nearly 12 million fake voters, which were later detected by an army-backed interim government from January 2007 to December 2008.



A series of blunder was done by BNP and its allies, when they were routed in the national election held under the army-backed interim government in December 2008. The first blunder was committed by trying to stop the war crimes trials, which the incumbent government initiated in 2010 and executed the top six leading war criminal by 2015. Meanwhile another major blunder was done by BNP and its allies boycotting the national elections held on Janaury 4, 2014. As the main opposition parties boycotted the elections, the ruling Awami League cast its influence on the entire election systems, election officials and the law enforcing agencies.



On the election day, all the election centres were swayed by the ruling party activists, as the general people lost interest in voting following the boycott of the major opposition and anti-government parties. Earlier on May 5, 2013, BNP and its allies actively helped the madrasa-based religious outfit Hefazat-e-Islam to besiege Shapla Chattar in Dhaka. BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, also called Dhaka people in vain to come out and join the Hefazat on the night of May 5, before police in an unprecedented mass drive evicted some 10,000 Hefazat activists before the dawn of May 6, killing some 11 people. However, Hefazat claimed the killing and dumping of 3,000 people on the night, but the claim could not be substantiated later.



The major blunder they did by waging war against commuters while trying to enforce a nationwide transport blockade from January 6, to the end-March in 2015. In the nearly three months nearly 300 people were killed, thousands maimed, hundreds of transports were destroyed and properties worth billions of taka were damaged. After failure of the transport blockade, which ended without any formal announcement from BNP, police launched drastic actions against the anti-government parties and activists. The concerted and the prolonged police action almost neutralized the BNP and its allies. Subsequently BNP was weakened and lost organization power even to compete in the election held on December 30, 2018.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer









