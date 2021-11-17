Teacher suspended for giving wrong instruction in SSC exam hall

A teacher was suspended from all public examination duties for five years because of misleading students on the first day of SSC examinations in Bagatipara Upazila of Natore District on Sunday.

The suspended teacher Zainul Abedin was in charge of the exam centre at Bagatipara Government Pilot High School.

According to the students, the teacher had given wrong instruction to 170 students to fill up all 25 Multiple Choice Question instead of 12 and all the students followed his instruction.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Priyanka Devi Paul said, "We have discussed the matter with the board authorities, and they assured that they will look into the matter."