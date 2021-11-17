Video
Home Countryside

Nine nabbed, drugs seized in 8 dists

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondents

Nine people have been arrested and a huge volume of drugs seized in separate drives in eight districts- Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi, Barishal, Natore, Cox's Bazar, Chapainawabganj and Kurigram, recently.
HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive arrested a drug peddler in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday.
Arrested Md Rubel, 31, is a resident of Charkailash Village under Hatiya Municipality.
Lieutenant Khandaker Shafkat Hossain, media officer of the south zone Coast Guard, said, on secret information, a team of Coast Guard nabbed Rubel when he was staying at a tea stall at Ochkhali Bazar for selling drugs.
Later, the law-enforcers searched his body and found 343 yaba tablets.
The arrested person was handed over to Hatiya Police Station (PS), the officer added.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 350 bottles of phensedyl in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The arrested person is Shakhawat Hossain Rimon, 24, son of Majid Ali, a resident of Dariyapur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Aulia Bazar Police Investigation Centre led by its In-Charge Monirul Islam conducted a drive in Dariyapur area in the morning and arrested Rimon from the house of one Babul Mia.
Police also recovered the phensedyl worth about Tk 5 lakh from his possession during the drive.
Babul Mia, however, managed to flee the scene after sensing the presence of the law-enforcers at that time.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against Rimon with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.
Aulia Bazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Monirul Islam confirmed the matter.
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug peddler along with 500 grams of heroin in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The arrested person is Shakil, 21, son of Abdul Malek, a resident of Guchhgram area under Kashiadanga PS in the district.
RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Bhatopara area at around 5pm, and arrested Shakil along with the heroin worth about Tk 50 lakh.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against Shakil with Godagari PS in this connection.
BARISHAL: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 300 yaba tablets in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
RAB-8 confirmed the matter in a press release on Sunday morning.
The arrested persons armed Nasir Uddin, 38, a resident of Uttar Bijoypur area in Gournadi Upazila, and Md Polash Hawlader, 35, of Seral area in Agailjhara Upazila of the district.
RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Mishripara Bottala Mor area under Ratnapur Union in the upazila on Saturday night, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Agailjhara PS in this connection, said deputy assistant director of RAB-8 in Barishal Md Abul Kalam Azad.
NATORE: Members of RAB-5 arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 2,850 litres of local liquor from Kholabaria Khamarpara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The detained persons are Sukhchan Pahan, 60, and his brother Gulchan Pahan, 40, Parimal Pahan, 42, and Nirmal Pahan, 32, son of Gasai Pahan. All of them are residents of Kholabaria Khamarpara Village in the upazila.
RAB-5 Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Farhad Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at the village at around 9:30am and detained them with the liquor.
Later, the arrested were handed over to the Natore Sadar PS.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with the PS in this connection, the ASP added.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized nearly 7.8 lakh yaba tablets from Chhera Dwip of St Martin Island in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
A team of BCG led by its Station Commander Lt Col M Nayeem Ul Haque conducted the drive in the area at around 6:30pm and seized the yaba tablets.
Lt Col Khandakar Munif Taki said no one was arrested from the scene. But the drug traders fled the scene leaving two sacks of yaba tablets, the official added.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, seized 990 yaba tablets and 100 grams of heroin from Telkupi frontier area in the district on Saturday evening.
BGB sources said acting on information, a patrol team of BGB conducted a drive in the area at 7:20pm and seized the yaba tablets and heroin worth about Tk. 4.97 lakh in an abandoned condition.
The drive was conducted at Telkupi border outpost of Ajmatpur Hudmapara about 250 yards inside of Bangladesh territory from border pillar No. 181/9-S.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of BGB have seized 18 kilograms of hemp from Purbo Fulmoti bordering area in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Lt Col SM Touhidul Alam, commanding officer of BGB-15 Battalion in Lalmonirhat, said acting on tipped off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in the area at around 8pm and chased a gang of drug peddlers.
Being chased, the drug peddlers fled the scene leaving several bags behind.
Searching the bags, the BGB team recovered the hemp, the BGB official added.


