Mathabhanga Bridge opens in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Nov 16: Newly built Mathabhanga Bridge over Mathabhanga River has been inaugurated on Sunday morning. The bridge has connected Chuadanga and Meherpur districts.

It was virtually inaugurated by Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader as chief guest. The bridge length is 140 metre while the width 12.25 metre.

Executive Engineer of Road and Highway Department (RHD)-Chuadanga Nazrul Islam said, RHD has built the bridge at Tk 22.63 crore. He presided over the inaugural function.

The old bridge over the river developed cracks for two times in 2015 and 2019. Then the bridge was restricted for heavy vehicles by the RHD.

Local MP (Chuadanga-1) Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun opened its re-building on September 28 in 2019 as chief guest.

While opening, Obaidul Quader said, people of Chuadanga and Meherpur districts have become very happy for the new bridge.

He added now their communication sufferings have gone, and they will be much benefited for easy journey by saving time and life. The present government is always working for the welfare of the country and the people.

He further said the communication system across the country is improving gradually.







