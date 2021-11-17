Video
Meghna erosion continues unabated at Raipur

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Wahidur Rahman Murad

A view of the severe erosion by the Meghna River in Raipur Upazila. photo: observer

A view of the severe erosion by the Meghna River in Raipur Upazila. photo: observer

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 16: There are no effective measures to evade erosion by the Meghna River in Raipur Upazila of the      district.
Though the rainy season is over, the erosion is still continuing in different chars this dry season.
The erosion is continuing in different char villages in Uttar Char Bangshi and Dakkhin Char Bangshi, including Char Kachhia, Char Ghasia, Char Laxmi, Char Ababil, Char Jalia, and Master Ghat Village. In the last one year, about 200 houses and four fish enclosures were devoured by the Meghna.
Local Awami League Leader Mafiz Kham said, char dwellers are living in erosion fear. The unabated erosion is embedding croplands too. The families after losing houses are living under skies.
This year's flood and downpour submerged over 100 acres of croplands and gardens while several hundreds of houses were eroded. About 300 families have been destitute. About 300 more houses are under threats.
Char locals Habib Gazi, Sayed Chakidar, Ruhul Amin Member and Humayun Pradhania lost their several shops and fish warehouses.
Local MP Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan inspected localities to watch eroding spots, but no action in this regard has been noticeable yet.
MP Nayan said, water resources minister is supposed to inspect eroding areas soon. It is not possible to evade erosion without permanent solution.
Ex-upazila chairman Master Altaf Hossain Hawladar said, croplands and houses are witnessing erosion in western region for the whole year during rainy and dry     seasons.


