Stepmother to die for killing girl

A Khulna court on Monday sentenced a woman to death for killing her step daughter in 2020.

The condemned convict is Tithi Akter Mukta, wife of Khaza Sheikh, an Ansar member of Arkandi Village in Terokhada Upazila.

The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution, Khaza Sheikh got married to Mukta after divorcing his first wife on January 29, 2020.

Khaza's daughter Tanisha, 10, used to live at her father's house after the divorce of her parents.

On April 2, 2020, Khaza had an altercation with Mukta over maintaining an illicit relationship with one Farabi Prasenjit over mobile phone. During the altercation, Khaza threatened to divorce her.

To take revenge on Khaza, Mukta locked Tanisha in her room and hit the girl with a sharp weapon, leaving her injured on April 5, 2020.

Later, she was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead.

After examining the records and witnesses, Khulna District and Sessions Judge Court Mashiur Rahman handed down the verdict.










