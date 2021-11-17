33 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 33 people including a woman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Bogura, Rajshahi, Barishal and Bhola, in two days.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested six people including a woman with local weapons on Sunday night while they were preparing to commit robbery in the district town.

The arrested persons are: Saddam, 24, son of Razzak, Azid, 20, son of Rakhal, Taslim, 40, son of Salim Uddin, Biplob, 20, son of Manju Mandol, Bijoy, 20, and Mst Nuri, 20, daughter of Nur Islam. All of them are residents of Uttar Chelopara area.

RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander Sohrab Hossain said on information that a group of robbers preparing to commit a robbery in the district town, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jan-e Saba Housing Complex area on the Station Road at around 8pm, and arrested them red-handed with local weapons.

After filing of a case with Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 23 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, eight were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

The arrested have been sent to jail following court orders, the official added.

BARISHAL: With the help of locals, police arrested three robbers in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Tarek Jomaddar, 20, son of A Maleq Jomaddar of Nalchira Khanabari Village, and Md Jahangir Hossain Sarder, 60, of Khudrakathi Village in Gournadi Upazila; and Md Firoz Hossain Hawlader, 32, a resident of Bolaikathi Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a gang of 20 to 25 robbers entered the house of Md Sarwar Hossain Jomaddar in Nalchira Khanabari Village of the upazila at night.

They looted valuables including gold ornaments and cash money from there.

Hearing the victims' scream, locals rushed in and caught Tarek Jomaddar while others fled the scene with the looted goods.

Following the information taken from Tarek, police set several check posts in the area, and arrested Firoz and Jahangir with some of the looted valuables.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gournadi Model PS Md Afzal Hossain Sarder confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case against the arrested is underway in this connection.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a man along with two fake notes of Tk 1,000 in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested person is Md Nasir Hossain Pannu, 33, son of Md Ahed Ali, a resident of Pagla Chandipur Village under Khetupara Union in Santhia Upazila of Pabna District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan PS Md Nur Uddin said a pharmacy owner caught Nasir with the fake notes at Daori Bazar under Kalma Union in the upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police arrested him, the SI added.

After filing of a case against him with Lalmohan PS, the arrested was sent to jail.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the matter.











