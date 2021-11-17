112 get police constable jobs in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Nov 16: A total of 112 police constables have been recruited in the district.

On November 2, a total of 4,374 job seekers made spot applications at a cost of Tk 133 per application. The exam and selection function was held on the premises of Cumilla Police Line.

After physical eligibility test, 536 were primarily selected for written test. A total of 209 took part in the written test. After viva voce, 112 were finally selected.

Some of them are sons of farmers, rickshaw-pullers and van-drivers.







