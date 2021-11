Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Sunday night seized seven pieces of deer hide and 10 kilogram of venison from Patharghata Upazila of Barguna District.

Coast Guard Patharghata Contingent Commander Lt Fahim Shahriar said on information, a Coast Guard team conduced a drive in Haringhata Khalpar area.

Sensing the presence of the team, the poachers fled away.

Later, the Coast Guard members seized the deer hides and venison from the scene.