Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thousands of villagers suffer for risky bridge at Lalmohan

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the risky bridge over the Betua Canal in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola. photo: observer

The photo shows the risky bridge over the Betua Canal in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola. photo: observer

LALMOHGAN, BHOLA, Nov 16: A risky bridge is causing immense public suffering in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.
The bridge is over the Betua Khal (canal) at Lord Hardinge Union in the upazila. It is the only way for thousands of people of three villages- Fatemabad, Chandpur, and Anna Da Prasad, to cross the canal. Still it is being used by these villagers and vehicles like rickshaw, CNG, tempo, and motor cycles.  Minor and fatal accidents are occurring regularly on the bridge.
A visit found broken railing of both sides of the bridge. Broken slabs have created big holes in the flat of the bridge, and cracks have developed around.
Locals repaired the bridge with bamboo and wood. But it is still not risk free; accidents are continuing.
Transport passengers and locals are committing accidents on the bridge and getting wounded. The bridge is very risky, and it can collapse anytime.
Local inhabitants like Mahiuddin and Noor Uddin said, the bridge has been deplorable for the last five-six years.
"We repaired the bridge with bamboo and wood for making fit for communication for the time being. But vehicles are committing accidents. We, the people of three villages, are suffering for the risky bridge. It needs to be repaired urgently," they demanded.
Lalmohan Upazila LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) Md Billal Hossain said, this iron bridge was built 20-25 years back; presently it has turned rickety and unusable. A project is awaiting approval to build a new bridge in its place.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teacher suspended for giving wrong instruction in SSC exam hall
Shekhar and Nilurkhamar Mass Graveyard and Massgrave Memory Preservation Council
Nine nabbed, drugs seized in 8 dists
Mathabhanga Bridge opens in Chuadanga
Meghna erosion continues unabated at Raipur
Stepmother to die for killing girl
A view of the newly recruited police constable
33 detained on different charges in four districts


Latest News
DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily
45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani Wednesday
India wants more trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami
UK announces £18m new funding to end child marriage in Bangladesh, 11 other countries
Bangladesh receives 1.5 mn doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift
Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC
30 sacks of govt rice seized in Faridpur
Take great caution in use of Facebook, Internet: IGP urges women
Workers enforce strike over bus fare hike at Mirpur
5 burnt in Jhalakathi oil tanker blast die in Dhaka
Most Read News
DPDC organises a medical webinar marking the World Diabetes Day
2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda
Vision and valour of Sheikh Hasina embed pride for Bangladesh
Hasan Azizul Haque no more
4IR at higher education in Digital Bangladesh
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
COP 26 and climate change politics: Unequivocal failure
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
India extends ban on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO by five years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft