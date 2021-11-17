Thousands of villagers suffer for risky bridge at Lalmohan



The photo shows the risky bridge over the Betua Canal in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola. photo: observer

The bridge is over the Betua Khal (canal) at Lord Hardinge Union in the upazila. It is the only way for thousands of people of three villages- Fatemabad, Chandpur, and Anna Da Prasad, to cross the canal. Still it is being used by these villagers and vehicles like rickshaw, CNG, tempo, and motor cycles. Minor and fatal accidents are occurring regularly on the bridge.

A visit found broken railing of both sides of the bridge. Broken slabs have created big holes in the flat of the bridge, and cracks have developed around.

Locals repaired the bridge with bamboo and wood. But it is still not risk free; accidents are continuing.

Transport passengers and locals are committing accidents on the bridge and getting wounded. The bridge is very risky, and it can collapse anytime.

Local inhabitants like Mahiuddin and Noor Uddin said, the bridge has been deplorable for the last five-six years.

"We repaired the bridge with bamboo and wood for making fit for communication for the time being. But vehicles are committing accidents. We, the people of three villages, are suffering for the risky bridge. It needs to be repaired urgently," they demanded.

Lalmohan Upazila LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) Md Billal Hossain said, this iron bridge was built 20-25 years back; presently it has turned rickety and unusable. A project is awaiting approval to build a new bridge in its place.





