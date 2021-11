Sri Lanka's main opposition activists wearing masks of Sri Lanka's President







Sri Lanka's main opposition activists wearing masks of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C) and Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (R) take part with others in a demonstration to denounce the shortage of cooking gas, sugar, kerosene oil and a few other commodities as the country faces a major foreign exchange crisis, in Colombo on November 16, 2021. photo : AFP